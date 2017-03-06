Woman killed in crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach
A Chesapeake man is charged with DUI in connection with a deadly crash on I-264 near Witchduck Road early Sunday morning. According to Virginia State Police, a 2012 Mazda 3 was stopped in the left lane of westbound I-264 with its hazard lights on, when a 2005 Toyota Tacoma crashed into it from behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|51 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,502,837
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Make America great
|63,476
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Grocerboy
|838
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Sun
|corruption killer
|10
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Mar 4
|Martin garey
|11
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|kill your local cops
|22
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC