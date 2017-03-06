Woman killed in crash on I-264 in Vir...

Woman killed in crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

A Chesapeake man is charged with DUI in connection with a deadly crash on I-264 near Witchduck Road early Sunday morning. According to Virginia State Police, a 2012 Mazda 3 was stopped in the left lane of westbound I-264 with its hazard lights on, when a 2005 Toyota Tacoma crashed into it from behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 51 min Cheech the Conser... 1,502,837
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Make America great 63,476
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 2 hr Grocerboy 838
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Into The Night 8,044
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Sun corruption killer 10
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Mar 4 Martin garey 11
News Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10) Mar 3 kill your local cops 22
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,390,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC