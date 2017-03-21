Trump could save the Chesapeake Bay with the money he spends on Mar-A-Lago trips: Virginia leader
Each weekend President Donald Trump spends in his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida costs taxpayers $3 million. His recent decision to make drastic cuts in the budget has put clean up of the Chesapeake on the chopping block.
