Tornado warning issued for Chesapeake, Portsmouth

The National Weather Service reports a large, dangerous tornado sighting near downtown Suffolk moving east at 25 miles per hour. As a result, the NWS has issued a tornado warning for Chesapeake and Portsmouth until 6:30 p.m. *NEW* TORNADO WARNING issued for Chesapeake and Portsmouth until 6:30 PM.

