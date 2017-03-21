Sentara opens outpatient campus in Ch...

Sentara opens outpatient campus in Chesapeake

Norfolk-based Sentara Healthcare has opened its $19 million Sentara Edinburgh outpatient campus in Chesapeake. The 60,000-square-foot, two-story building houses Sentara Medical Group's first practice combining family medicine and pediatrics.

