Sentara opens outpatient campus in Chesapeake
Norfolk-based Sentara Healthcare has opened its $19 million Sentara Edinburgh outpatient campus in Chesapeake. The 60,000-square-foot, two-story building houses Sentara Medical Group's first practice combining family medicine and pediatrics.
