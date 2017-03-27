Report: Allegations of a Goon Squada misconduct at Chesapeake Brig unsubstantiated
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Allegations of inappropriate conduct at the hands of a group of guards nicknamed "the Goon Squad" at Naval Consolidated Brig Chesapeake were unsubstantiated, according to a partially redacted JAGMAN investigation released by the Navy to WAVY News under the Freedom of Information Act.
