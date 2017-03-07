Police search for missing woman with dementia last seen in Portsmouth
Police described Brooks as a black female, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red coat, blue jeans, and pink and green Nike sneakers.
