Police search for missing woman with ...

Police search for missing woman with dementia last seen in Portsmouth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Police described Brooks as a black female, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red coat, blue jeans, and pink and green Nike sneakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min RoxLo 1,503,219
church of satan 1 hr Norbert of Norview 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,478
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 20 hr Grocerboy 838
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Tue Into The Night 8,044
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Mar 5 corruption killer 10
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Mar 4 Martin garey 11
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,781 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC