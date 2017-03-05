Official: Canal may reopen in April

SOUTH MILLS The U.S. Corps of Engineers hopes the Dismal Swamp Canal's water depth will be low enough by next month to reopen the canal to boating traffic, the director of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center said last week. Donna Stewart said the Corps hopes to have the canal's operational depth down to four feet, eight inches by mid-April.

