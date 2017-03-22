McAuliffe announces 50 new jobs for Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday announced that a steel manufacturing company will be building a facility in Chesapeake, creating 50 new jobs.
