Man arrested in hit-and-run that seriously injured motorcyclist in Va. Beach
On March 29 around 6 a.m., police responded to a crash in the 5400 block of Northampton Boulevard near Bayside Road involving a motorcyclist and SUV. According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling west on Northampton Blvd. approaching Bayside Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Reject71
|1,511,007
|Dylan Wheelock
|2 hr
|Mustang Man 94
|3
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|TN Voter
|8,122
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,603
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|Scotty
|39
|Three arrested, none charged with murder, after...
|16 hr
|Tink
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Wed
|meatcleaver666
|39
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC