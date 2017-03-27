Little Hero Spots Fire
A 3-year-old boy knew exactly what to do when he saw smoke and flames coming from a home near his Chesapeake, Virginia daycare Tuesday. "I was just getting the kids out of the car and Kenneth said 'No Mommy, I see smoke!' and he pointed up the garage and he said 'Call 911!," said Morris.
