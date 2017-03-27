Little Hero Spots Fire

Little Hero Spots Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: MyHighPlains.com

A 3-year-old boy knew exactly what to do when he saw smoke and flames coming from a home near his Chesapeake, Virginia daycare Tuesday. "I was just getting the kids out of the car and Kenneth said 'No Mommy, I see smoke!' and he pointed up the garage and he said 'Call 911!," said Morris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Dudley 1,510,817
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 min Into The Night 8,115
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr mdbuilder 63,599
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Wed meatcleaver666 39
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Wed Mike 982
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Wed Marion Kingston ON 38
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Mar 28 jayasree 128
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC