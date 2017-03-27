Judge rules Dominion's coal ash pit polluted Virginia water
This Friday, Feb. 29, 2008, photo shows an aerial view of the fly ash landfill at Dominion's Chesapeake Energy Center in Chesapeake, Va. Millions of tons of ash stored at the former coal-fired power plant in the city will become increasingly vulnerable to flooding and other coastal risks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Yeah
|1,509,477
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,074
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|63,571
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|Homecrest needs ICE
|58
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|Sun
|pinoyhunter
|16
|pet owner
|Sun
|g wright
|1
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|Martin garey
|17
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC