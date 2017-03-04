George - Bob' R. Whitesell, 83

George "Bob" Robert Whitesell, 83, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born in Pleasant Valley on Dec. 28, 1933, and was a son of the late George B. and Virginia Dare Whitesell.

