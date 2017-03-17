Four in custody after police chase in...

Four in custody after police chase in Chesapeake

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Maci Morris made seven of eight free throws in the final 37 seconds, including two with 3.2 seconds remaining, to help AUSTIN, Texas - Dominique Wilson scored 23 points and Miah Spencer added 13 to help No. 6-seed North Carolina State roll over cold-shoo CHESAPEAKE, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min flack 1,507,266
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 1 hr MelissaT 2,369
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr 2016 HOTTEST EVER 63,539
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 18 hr Into The Night 8,060
Watch out for this golddigger 18 hr You can bank on this 1
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) 21 hr Martin garey 24
Dylan Wheelock Mon Law Man 2
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC