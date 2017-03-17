Four apprehended in Chesapeake after stolen car chase
Four people have been apprehended by Chesapeake Police after a chase that occurred Friday afternoon in the Indian River area. Police say just after noon, officers attempted to stop a vehicle that disregarded a traffic sign at Atlantic Avenue and Providence Road.
