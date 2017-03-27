First Warning Traffic - Monday bridge openings and road closures

U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure Monday through Friday, Mar. 27-31 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. VA 164 West: Full directional closure between I-264 and High Street on Mon., Mar. 27 from 12 a.m. until 4 a.m. the following morning.

