First Warning Traffic - Monday bridge openings and road closures
U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure Monday through Friday, Mar. 27-31 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. VA 164 West: Full directional closure between I-264 and High Street on Mon., Mar. 27 from 12 a.m. until 4 a.m. the following morning.
