Editorial: Proposed cut would threaten bay progress

EVERYONE who has embraced the Chesapeake Bay restoration effort is feeling the shock waves of the report-via the federal Office of Management and Budget-that the Trump administration will seek to cut the current funding for the bay from $73 million per year to just $5 million. Following the OMB announcement on the Environmental Protection Agency budget for fiscal 2018, Chesapeake Bay Foundation President William C. Baker objected to the proposed cut and described the bay program as "successful, bipartisan, and non-controversial."

