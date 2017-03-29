Eastbound lane of Volvo Parkway closed for repair Thursday morning
Justin James scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Alexander Aka Gorski added 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting fr CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One eastbound lane of Volvo Parkway near Progressive Drive will be closed for drainage basin replacement Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Teaman
|1,510,882
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,601
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,119
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Wed
|meatcleaver666
|39
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Mar 29
|Mike
|982
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Mar 29
|Marion Kingston ON
|38
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Mar 28
|jayasree
|128
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC