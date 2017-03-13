Crime 18 mins ago 2:18 p.m.Suspects i...

Crime 18 mins ago 2:18 p.m.Suspects identified in deadly Chesapeake home invasion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Police say three men tried breaking into a home in Chesapeake last month and were confronted by an armed occupant. One of the suspects was shot dead , and now police are looking for the other two men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Patriot 1,506,539
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 1 hr ctosvet 12
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Wall specialist 63,498
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Tue Martin garey 16
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Tue Dudley 8,058
taylor Slemp Tue right 1
Local Politics Do you approve of William D. Sessoms Jr as ? Mar 13 James Mlynar 1
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,788 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC