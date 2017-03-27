Community Notes

Community Notes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: DC Military

It Takes a Village II will be held on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Courtland High School in Spotsylvania Va. This year the focus will be on career and technical education, military education and a conversation about college PSAT and SATs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min USAsince1680 1,510,922
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 8,120
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 63,602
News Three arrested, none charged with murder, after... 2 hr Tink 1
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Wed meatcleaver666 39
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Mar 29 Mike 982
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Mar 29 Marion Kingston ON 38
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Chesapeake County was issued at March 31 at 7:14PM EDT

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,133 • Total comments across all topics: 279,960,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC