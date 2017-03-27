Community Notes
It Takes a Village II will be held on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Courtland High School in Spotsylvania Va. This year the focus will be on career and technical education, military education and a conversation about college PSAT and SATs.
