City Sues Over 500 Gallons of Dumpe...
A year after 500 gallons of latex paint were dumped in Chesapeake, Virginia's South Hill neighborhood, the city is suing those it says are responsible. The paint leached into the ground, the city's storm sewer system and the wetlands of the Elizabeth River, according to a lawsuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Painting/Wallcovering Contractor.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,507,848
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Dudley
|8,065
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|25
|Watch out for this golddigger
|Tue
|Not a bit surprised
|2
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|MelissaT
|2,369
|Dylan Wheelock
|Mar 20
|Law Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC