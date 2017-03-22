City Sues Over 500 Gallons of Dumpe...

A year after 500 gallons of latex paint were dumped in Chesapeake, Virginia's South Hill neighborhood, the city is suing those it says are responsible. The paint leached into the ground, the city's storm sewer system and the wetlands of the Elizabeth River, according to a lawsuit.

