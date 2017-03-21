Chesapeake native wows crowds as Harlem Globetrotter
Long before Corey "Thunder" Law started entertaining crowds all over the world as a Harlem Globetrotter, he perfected his skills on basketball courts in Chesapeake. Now, the Deep Creek High School and High Point University graduate is making a stop in Hampton Roads while on tour.
