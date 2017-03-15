Chesapeake man sentenced after threatening juveniles at a party with a gun
A 24-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in threatening juveniles outside a party with a gun in September, 2014. The Commonwealth's Attorney for the city of Virginia Beach announced that Solomon Supreme Street was sentenced for charges of Malicious Wounding, Robbery, two counts of Attempted Robbery, Conspiracy, and three counts of Use of a Firearm.
