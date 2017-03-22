Chesapeake 15 mins ago 5:02 p.m.Special Education teacher awarded brand new car
A special education teacher at Oscar F. Smith High School received a life-changing gift, Thursday night. Not only was he named the 2017 Teacher of the Year, but he was given a brand new 2017 Chevy Cruze at no cost.
