ACGME Presents Seven Awards at Annual Educational Conference
Today the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education presented 26 honorees at its Annual Educational Conference with awards, including the DeWitt C. Baldwin Jr. Award presented in partnership with the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, and the Jeremiah A. Barondess Fellowship presented in partnership with the New York Academy of Medicine. "This year's awardees demonstrate the innovations and best practices essential to continually improving resident education and patient care.
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,503,991
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,052
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|9 hr
|lol
|32
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|20 hr
|NN kid
|2,366
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Black mom
|63,481
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|WatchHim
|19
|A girl and a bucket cleaning service
|Thu
|Beth
|1
