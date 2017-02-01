Virginia Tech adds 2 QBs in recruiting class of 26 signees

Justin Fuente's second season as the coach at Virginia Tech will be a significant challenge because his first-year success might have cost him some players. The Hokies won 10 games again, in part because of a dynamic offense, but went into Wednesday's national signing day needing to replace three record-setting juniors who decided to leave early for the NFL: quarterback Jerod Evans, wide receiver Isaiah Ford and tight end-wide receiver Bucky Hodges.

