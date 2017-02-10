Virginia Senate bill calls for coal a...

Virginia Senate bill calls for coal ash recycling

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

A bill introduced to the Senate of Virginia, sponsored by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax County, is calling for the re-examination of coal ash storage in the area, a report by the Virginian-Pilot says . The bill would call for storage site owners to review other options of disposal, such as recycling the coal ash for use in cement or moving it to a safer landfill, before the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality would issue a permit to close the areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Earl 1,493,001
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 25 min anonymousone 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,233
Justin E Nelson (Jan '16) 9 hr Jenna 3
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Sat Lee Lovett 6
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Sat Joes so good 99
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Sat Martin garey 21
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,209 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC