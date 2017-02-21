Virginia lawmaker left handgun unatte...

Virginia lawmaker left handgun unattended in General Assembly meeting room

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Sen. Jennifer T. Wexton, D-Loudoun, found a pouch on a chair at the General Assembly Building during a Feb. 13 hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Obama who 1,497,717
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 38 min Into The Night 8,007
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 45 min JRB 63,373
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 6 hr Old Millennia Tramp 44
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 11 hr Duh 118
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 22 hr Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Thu Martin garey 22
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC