Vigil held for man killed by security guard in Chesapeake

The New England Patriots win their fifth title with a record-breaking comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in first-ever Super Bowl ov STORRS, Conn. - Napheesa Collier scored 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead top-ranked UConn to its 97th consecutive win, 9 CHESAPEAKE, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.