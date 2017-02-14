Va. leaders urge thorough investigation into Pokemon GO player's death
Three Virginia Congressmen have called for a thorough investigation into the death of a 60-year-old grandfather said to be playing Pokemon GO when he was allegedly shot five times by a security guard. Jiansheng Chen of Chesapeake died from multiple gunshot wounds around 11 p.m. Jan. 26, in the Chesapeake River Walk neighborhood.
