Unclaimed Chesapeake winning lotto ticket expires soon Read Story Staff

Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Chesapeake last year is in danger of losing a million-dollar prize. The Virginia Lottery says the ticket, currently worth a cool $1 million, will "become a worthless slip of paper" if it isn't claimed by 5 p.m. on March 15. The ticket was bought for the September 16, 2016 Mega Millions drawing at the 7-Eleven at 1729 Military Highway South.

