Unclaimed Chesapeake winning lotto ti...

Unclaimed Chesapeake winning lotto ticket expires soon Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Chesapeake last year is in danger of losing a million-dollar prize. The Virginia Lottery says the ticket, currently worth a cool $1 million, will "become a worthless slip of paper" if it isn't claimed by 5 p.m. on March 15. The ticket was bought for the September 16, 2016 Mega Millions drawing at the 7-Eleven at 1729 Military Highway South.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Joy 1,500,994
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,446
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,034
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Thu Hootsky palladootsky 9
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Mar 1 Standard_Chimp 2,365
News Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08) Mar 1 Donthirehim 22
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Feb 27 Maggie 36
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC