Unclaimed Chesapeake winning lotto ticket expires soon Read Story Staff
Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Chesapeake last year is in danger of losing a million-dollar prize. The Virginia Lottery says the ticket, currently worth a cool $1 million, will "become a worthless slip of paper" if it isn't claimed by 5 p.m. on March 15. The ticket was bought for the September 16, 2016 Mega Millions drawing at the 7-Eleven at 1729 Military Highway South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Joy
|1,500,994
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,446
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,034
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Thu
|Hootsky palladootsky
|9
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Mar 1
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
|Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08)
|Mar 1
|Donthirehim
|22
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Feb 27
|Maggie
|36
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC