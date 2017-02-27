Two people displaced after Chesapeake condo fire
Firefighters arrived at the 1600 block of Orchard Grove Drive just before 3 a.m. in the Greenbrier area of the city. First units on scene found smoke coming from the from door of one unit in the two-story multi-family condominium.
