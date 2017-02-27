Two people displaced after Chesapeake...

Two people displaced after Chesapeake condo fire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Firefighters arrived at the 1600 block of Orchard Grove Drive just before 3 a.m. in the Greenbrier area of the city. First units on scene found smoke coming from the from door of one unit in the two-story multi-family condominium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min flack 1,498,669
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,409
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) 8 hr Maggie 36
Eric Lindsay Sun blackadder 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun silly rabbit 8,023
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) Sun silly rabbit 49
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Sat PamY 126
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,204,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC