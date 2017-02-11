Traffic count on toll bridge beats ex...

Traffic count on toll bridge beats expectations

Despite the tolling that began on Thursday, the traffic count on the first day motorists had to pay to cross the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge was better than projected, a city of Chesapeake official said Friday. Chesapeake spokeswoman Elizabeth Vaughn said a consultant had estimated 17,200 vehicles would cross the Veterans Bridge on Thursday, the first day the Virginia Department of Transportation activated the E-ZPass system on the Elizabeth River crossing.

Chesapeake, VA

