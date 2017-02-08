St. Jude Dream Home floor signing day...

St. Jude Dream Home floor signing day in Chesapeake

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Many of the sub-contractors who volunteered their services and materials to build the St. Jude dream home were just as excited as Savino was to be there for floor signing day. This is the day when folks get to sign the floor with a message of hope before the hardwoods are installed in the 2017 Dream Home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,491,203
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Donald Trump 63,168
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) 23 hr Shulamite 20
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue Izzyb57 2,362
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) Tue Martin garey 7
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb 6 Parade Phart 1,346
agape flights of venice florida Feb 6 THE COUNT OF MONT... 1
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC