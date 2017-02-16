Security guard charged with murder in Pokemon GO player's death
The security guard accused of fatally shooting a 60-year-old grandfather said to be playing PokA©mon GO in Chesapeake has been charged with murder. Johnathan Cromwell has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder.
