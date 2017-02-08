Police: Man steals several cases of b...

Police: Man steals several cases of beer from two Chesapeake stores

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Chesapeake police say the man in the surveillance photos stole several cases from a store in the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard on Jan. 17. This same person then reportedly took several more from a store in the 300 block of Churchland Boulevard a short time later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,491,111
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Mothra 63,162
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) 14 hr Shulamite 20
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue Izzyb57 2,362
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) Tue Martin garey 7
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb 6 Parade Phart 1,346
agape flights of venice florida Feb 6 THE COUNT OF MONT... 1
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,748 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC