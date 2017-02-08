Police: Man steals several cases of beer from two Chesapeake stores
Chesapeake police say the man in the surveillance photos stole several cases from a store in the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard on Jan. 17. This same person then reportedly took several more from a store in the 300 block of Churchland Boulevard a short time later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,491,111
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Mothra
|63,162
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|14 hr
|Shulamite
|20
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|Feb 6
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC