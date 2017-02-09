Over 4,400 Dominion customers without...

Over 4,400 Dominion customers without power in Hampton Roads

The bulk of the outages are in Portsmouth where approximately 2,850 customers are without power due to a circuit being out. Another 850 customers are without power in Suffolk for the same reason.

Chesapeake, VA

