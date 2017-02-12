Northbound lanes on I-664 closed in C...

Northbound lanes on I-664 closed in Chesapeake due to crash

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Authorities say a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper shot a driver to death during an "armed confrontation" when he f HONOLULU - Luke Nelson had 16 of his season-high 29 points in the second half and UC Irvine cruised to a 72-58 win over Hawaii on Satur FULLERTON, Calif. - Khalil Ahmad scored a season-high 23 points, Tre Coggins pumped in 22 more and Cal State Fullerton slipped past Lon CHESAPEAKE, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Incognito4Ever 1,493,774
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 4 hr Shorty 122
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Pete 63,241
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III 13 hr Big Daddy Long St... 8
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 21 hr Big Daddy Long Lu... 4
Justin E Nelson (Jan '16) 21 hr Big Daddy Long St... 4
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Sat Lee Lovett 6
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC