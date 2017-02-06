Man sentenced to 13 years in prison f...

Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for killing woman at Virginia Beach house party

A 24-year-old man convicted of killing a woman at a party in Virginia Beach in April 2015 was sentenced Monday to serve eight years in prison. Court records show the victim, 20-year-old Crystal Stevenson, got into an argument with Hines while they were at a house party on Gallery Avenue.

