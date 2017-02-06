Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for killing woman at Virginia Beach house party
A 24-year-old man convicted of killing a woman at a party in Virginia Beach in April 2015 was sentenced Monday to serve eight years in prison. Court records show the victim, 20-year-old Crystal Stevenson, got into an argument with Hines while they were at a house party on Gallery Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,490,766
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|carmino seranni
|63,160
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|Shulamite
|20
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|12 hr
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|Mon
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC