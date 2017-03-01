Husband works out with fake belly to ...

Husband works out with fake belly to see what ita s like for his pregnant wife

One thoughtful husband worked out with a fake pregnancy belly to better understand what it was like for his pregnant wife to head to the gym with him. Kristin Milchuck, who is 9 months pregnant, heads to the gym every morning six days a week with her husband Blake Milchuck.

