Husband works out with fake belly to see what ita s like for his pregnant wife
One thoughtful husband worked out with a fake pregnancy belly to better understand what it was like for his pregnant wife to head to the gym with him. Kristin Milchuck, who is 9 months pregnant, heads to the gym every morning six days a week with her husband Blake Milchuck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Joy
|1,499,720
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,427
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|8 hr
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
|Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Donthirehim
|22
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Maggie
|36
|Eric Lindsay
|Feb 26
|blackadder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC