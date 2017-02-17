Gun Test: Kriss Usa Vector Gen II CRB

A prime example of form following function, the Kriss USA Vector is a pistol-caliber carbine built around its unorthodox, but innovative, operating system. Devised in Europe but built in Chesapeake, Va., the Vector platform's Super V recoil-mitigation system was designed from the outset with the goal of shooting rapidly with repeatable accuracy while on the move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.