First Warning Traffic - Monday bridge...

First Warning Traffic - Monday bridge openings and road work

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Monday and Tuesday, Feb 13 and 14 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15 and 16 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Chesapeake, VA

