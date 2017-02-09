Enco Automates Closed Captioning for ...

Enco Automates Closed Captioning for PEG Channels in Chesapeake

WCTV and WCPS, public, educational and government channels in Chesapeake, Va., are going live with their closed captioning capabilities with the help of Enco's enCaption3R3 system. The enCaption3R3 system is designed to deliver captioning in near-real-time and near total accuracy.

