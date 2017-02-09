Driver dies after semi blown off Ches...

Driver dies after semi blown off Chesapeake bridge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: USA Today

A tractor-trailer blew off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday, killing the driver before he could be transported to a hospital, officials said. Driver dies after semi blown off Chesapeake bridge A tractor-trailer blew off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday, killing the driver before he could be transported to a hospital, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min The Deadly Axe 1,492,654
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Wall specialist 63,201
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) 16 hr Lee Lovett 6
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 17 hr Joes so good 99
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) 17 hr Martin garey 21
state farm sucks (Apr '15) Sat antonebraga 4
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Fri Kilpojc 35
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Earthquake
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,533 • Total comments across all topics: 278,792,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC