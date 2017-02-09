A tractor-trailer blew off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday, killing the driver before he could be transported to a hospital, officials said. Driver dies after semi blown off Chesapeake bridge A tractor-trailer blew off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday, killing the driver before he could be transported to a hospital, officials said.

