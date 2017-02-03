Dead humpback whale in Chesapeake had...

Dead humpback whale in Chesapeake had apparent propeller wound

Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A humpback whale that washed up in the Chesapeake Bay in Portsmouth, Va., might have been injured by a ship propeller, according to an official with the Virginia Aquarium. "We are waiting on histopathology results to come back from the lab to determine the exact cause of death, but an initial exam showed wounds consistent with a strike by a large propeller," said the aquarium's Matthew Klepeisz.

