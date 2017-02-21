CrossFitter Trains With Medicine Ball Taped To His Stomach In Solidarity With Pregnant Wife

At CrossFit Krypton in Chesapeake, Virginia, Blake Milchuk worked out with a 14-pound medicine ball duct-taped to his stomach to see what CrossFit is like for his wife, Kristin Milchuk, who is 37 weeks pregnant. The gym posted a video on Instagram on Feb. 18 showing Blake holding on to the ball as he tries to finish his workout.

