CNAs sue nursing home claiming retaliation, defamation in resident restraint case
Three former employees of a Virginia skilled nursing facility have sued the provider and its parent company, claiming they were fired after they raised concerns about residents being tied to wheelchairs using bedsheets. In a lawsuit filed last week, the certified nursing assistants claim they were suspended and fired from Carrington Place of Chesapeake in Chesapeake, VA, after they reported seeing other employees use sheets to restraint residents.
