Child reports suspicious man in Chesa...

Child reports suspicious man in Chesapeake neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

The practice court for the UCLA women's basketball team will be named for Bruins great Ann Meyers Drysdale when the facil DALLAS - Larry Brown can't imagine that any coach is doing a better job this season than Tim Jankovich is with short-handed SMU. "Oh, i The 10-year-old boy was on his skateboard around 5 p.m. Thursday when he said a man in a black van slowed down and spoke to him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Well Well 1,497,797
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,375
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,010
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 15 hr Old Millennia Tramp 44
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 19 hr Duh 118
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Thu Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Thu Martin garey 22
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC