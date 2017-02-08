Chesapeake Waffle House employees robbed at gunpoint
According to police, four men armed with hand guns, entered the restaurant on Western Branch Blvd around 1:50 a.m. Police say the men had their faces covered. They allegedly stole cell phones from employees and and money from the register.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,491,023
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|OzRitz
|63,161
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|10 hr
|Shulamite
|20
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|19 hr
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|Feb 6
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC