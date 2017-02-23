Chesapeake teacher wins VSRA Reading ...

Chesapeake teacher wins VSRA Reading Teacher of the Year award

19 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A 1st grade teacher at Portlock Primary School has been chosen as the 2017 Virginia State Reading Association Reading Teacher of the Year. Heather Waild was selected as the Chesapeake Reading Council's Chesapeake Reading Teacher of the Year in the fall and went on the compete against other regional teachers for the state recognition.

