Chesapeake security guard charged with murder scheduled for bond hearing
Cromwell was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder of 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen . The Commonwealth's Attorney said Chen was driving a blue van and turned into the driveway of the clubhouse parking area.
